Local CARES Act Business Grants Available

The application for businesses to apply for grants from Cape Girardeau County’s CARES Act funding is now available. Cape Girardeau County has designated Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET responsible for reviewing applications to determine eligibility and grant amount. Awards will depend upon the number of applicants, availability of funds, and demonstrated need. Funds received through the local CARES Act business grants must be used for expenditures directly related to COVID-19 – examples include: sanitizer products, divider shields, and PPE.

To be eligible for these funds, you must provide proof of the following:

Necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19 ( receipts );

); Were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020; and

Were incurred during the period beginning March 1, 2020, and ending December 30, 2020.

Applicant must be located in Cape Girardeau County and funds must be spent in Cape Girardeau County.

Additional requirements and qualifications are listed in the application.

We are aware purchases may still be occurring, so businesses may submit an application now and another at a later date after incurring additional expenses. However, funding is limited. Grants will be awarded until the appropriated funds are spent. There is no limit on the amount of funds a business may request; however, the final awarded amount will depend on current available dollars.

Please note, you can qualify for this grant even if you have received funds from the Paycheck Protection Program or SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

Upon submittal, your application will be processed by Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET and you will be notified via email of your application’s award status within 15 days. All funds will be distributed via checks made out to the business’s legal name within 30 days of application submission.

How to submit your application:

Scan and email to jvoss@capeareamagnet.com

Mail or hand-deliver to Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET at 220 North Fountain Street, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Any questions or concerns can be directed to Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET – (573) 334-5000.