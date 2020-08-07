PSC Approves Agreement Extending Ameren Missouri’s Cycle 3 MEEIA Plan

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an agreement reached by several parties which authorizes Ameren Missouri to continue promoting demand-side programs, including energy efficiency and demand response programs under an extension of Ameren Missouri’s Cycle 3 of the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act (MEEIA). MEEIA was passed by the Missouri legislature and signed into law in August of 2009. The purpose of MEEIA is to encourage investor-owned electric utilities to develop and implement demand-side management programs, which are commonly called energy efficiency programs or demand response programs. The extension of the Cycle 3 MEEIA plan will run through plan year 2022. It will consist of the continuation of a number of energy efficiency and demand response programs for residential and business customers. Under the agreement, Ameren Missouri will also implement a Pay As You Save ® (PAYS®) program in 2021. The PAYS® program allows utilities to invest in efficiency upgrades on the customer’s side of the meter and recover their costs through a tariffed charge on the participant’s bill. In a previous PSC decision in an Energy Missouri Cycle 3 MEEIA case last December, the Commission noted that PAYS® enables deeper energy efficiency and demand savings by customers who do not have thousands of dollars of disposable income to make energy-related investments, including many residential customers. PAYS® also offers unique opportunities to broaden participation in MEEIA programs to customers who might not otherwise engage in energy efficiency programs.

