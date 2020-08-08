Trading Post – August 8

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

BF Goodrich radial tire – never used – $200

Drum equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543

————–

Buying: Brass and cast iron bells

Buying: Fence posts – ph #: 573-450-5075

————–

Female Alaskan Malamute – AKC registered – $195

Lift chair – $300

Buying: Vintage pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

————–

Wooden baby dresser – ph #: 573-334-4033

————–

Buying: 1-2 person sauna – ph #: 335-0009

————–

Nissan Xterra rollbar storage – $25

Travel trailer tube to store septic hoses – $20 – ph #: 573-380-3098

————–

Two-ton chain fall – 10 ft drop – ph #: 573-683-1051

————–

‘99 Nissan Tacoma pickup – $3,000 – ph #: 573-579-2278

————–

Budweiser neon sign – $85

Men’s 70’s Rayban sunglasses – $50 – ph #: 667-5540

————–

Buying: Pocket & wrist watches

Buying: Military firearms

Buying: Lawn mowers – ph #: 870-598-7716

————–

House washing service – ph #: 382-3521

