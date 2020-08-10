Route 61 Reduced for Drainage Repairs in Jackson

Various, short sections of Route 61 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform drainage repairs. Improvements will be completed in the following locations on Route 61 (Jackson Boulevard) in Jackson:

  • from South Hope Street to South Missouri Street
  • from Donna Drive to South Shawnee Boulevard
  • from Huber Crest Drive to Chert Lane

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Aug. 10 through Thursday, Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

