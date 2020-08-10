Route 61 Reduced for Drainage Repairs in Jackson

Various, short sections of Route 61 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform drainage repairs. Improvements will be completed in the following locations on Route 61 (Jackson Boulevard) in Jackson:

from South Hope Street to South Missouri Street

from Donna Drive to South Shawnee Boulevard

from Huber Crest Drive to Chert Lane

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Aug. 10 through Thursday, Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.