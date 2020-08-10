Three Vehicles Stolen from Perryville

On the morning of August 6, 2020, between midnight and 1 am three vehicles were stolen from the area of the 200 block of South Perryville Blvd in Perryville.

The suspect vehicle is a black Nissan Maxima that was reported stolen out of Union, MO. Recovered security video showed there are three known suspects; all white males wearing masks.

The suspects first stole a white 2006 Chevrolet Malibu bearing MO license plate ND0R3X. They took the license plates from this vehicle and placed them on the Nissan. The Malibu was later recovered at Sonic in Perryville.

The second vehicle stolen was a 2002 silver Jeep Wrangler hard top bearing MO license 2MDP47. The Jeep had tinted windows, a luggage rack on the rear of the vehicle, and a LED light bar on the roof. This vehicle was taken from the rear parking area of Hoeckele’s Bakery and driven next door to Crump’s Auto Sales where the third vehicle and trailer were stolen.

The third vehicle is a White Ford F-350 bearing MO license 0UDY46 with an attached black Hodges flatbed trailer. Surveillance video shows a suspect breaking the window of the truck and a second suspect with a laptop entering the vehicle. The first suspect then gets into the vehicle and leaves the business.

Public Information Officer for Perryville Police Department Cpl. Jeri Cain said, “We believe the suspects are an organized group who have done this previously. Only one of the vehicles taken was unlocked and none had keys left in them. This group had the ability to start these vehicles without the keys. We are sharing the license plates of the stolen vehicles as they also seem to be switching plates among the stolen vehicles. We ask if you would see a vehicle with any of these license plates, that you contact the local law enforcement, and pass on the information.”

Cpl. Cain went on to say a fourth vehicle in the area was tampered with in an attempt to steal it but they were not successful.