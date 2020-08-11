August 10th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. 1 is in Alexander County, 5 are in Johnson County, 4 are in Massac County, 1 is in Pope County, 2 are in Pulaski County, and 9 are in Union County. There are 45 new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 575 cases, 427 recoveries, and 21 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 37 (33 recoveries)

Hardin: 18 (17 recoveries)

Johnson: 65 (49 recoveries)

Massac: 40 (33 recoveries)

Pope: 9 (5 recoveries)

Pulaski: 95 (90 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 311 (198 recoveries, 20 deaths)