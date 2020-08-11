Double homicide reported in Pemiscot County

Authorities in Pemiscot County are investigating a double homicide case. Officials with the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department report that 37-year-old Frederick Payne and 39-year-old James McIntyre were both found dead underneath the carport at a home in Hayti. Authorities with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Drug and Crime Investigation are helping the Sheriff’s Department, and the Hayti Police Department, with the search. A suspect has not yet been found, and no names are being released at this time.

