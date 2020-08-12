Anthony Miller homicide suspect found in Arkansas

Another person has been taken into custody in connection with the July 20 murder of Anthony Miller in Cape Girardeau. Authorities received credible information that led to the arrest of 28-year-old Clarence Smith, of Cape Girardeau. Smith was apprehended in Newport, Arkansas, last Thursday. He was the fourth person arrested in connection with the killing. The fifth person arrested in connection to the crime was 20-year-old Jaden Young, of Cape Girardeau, who turned himself in Friday to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office. Smith and Young have been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree burglary and first-degree robbery in connection to the murder of Anthony Miller. They are being held on a $1 million bond. Anyone with information related to the investigation may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department via its business line at (573) 335-6621, its anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313 or by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.

