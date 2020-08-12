MO Health Director says COVID-19 can cause heart, kidney, and lung problems

A German study shows about 20 percent of COVID-19 patients surveyed have developed heart problems, including some middle-aged adults with mild cases of the virus. Long after recovering, some patients have reported persistent symptoms like shortness of breath, fatigue, coughing, and headaches. During a Missouri House committee hearing yesterday, state Health Department Director Randall Williams says science is showing that COVID-19 can target the kidneys, the lungs, and heart.

Due to the potential long-term health problems, State Representative Matt Sain suggested that school leaders should shift to online learning until a vaccine is available and there’s more data about the disease.