Missouri Board of Education to consider proposal intended to boost substitute teacher population

Missouri is in the market for more K through 12 substitute teachers during the COVID-19 outbreak. Currently, substitutes must complete at least 60 semester hours of college-level credit. Tyler Madsen with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says the state Board of Education could decide Tuesday whether to give them the alternative of instead completing 20 hours of state-approved online training.

Under the proposed emergency rule change, topics covered in the training would include engaging students, basic instructional strategies, and working with at-risk youth as well as students with special needs. The board is expected to discuss what the cost would be to the state and to the job seekers – and whether the proposed training goes far enough.