August 13th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 17 new confirmed cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 677 confirmed cases and 48 probable cases. There are 2 new recoveries. This brings the total to 725 cases with 617 recoveries, and 6 deaths in the county. 225 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 375 are in the City of Cape, and 123 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 90 cases (80 confirmed, 10 probable), 59 recoveries, 1 death

5 new confirmed cases

1 new recovery

Perry – 252 cases (244 confirmed, 8 probable), 208 recoveries, 4 deaths

Scott – 438 cases, 313 recoveries, 13 deaths

8 new cases

16 new recoveries

Stoddard – 241 cases, 210 recoveries, 9 deaths

3 new cases

4 new recoveries