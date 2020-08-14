One dead, two injured in crash near Sikeston

A Koshkonong, MO, man was killed and two others were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash early yesterday morning in Scott County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the crash occurred at 8:25 a.m. on Route Z, five miles north of Sikeston, as the vehicle driven by 30-year-old Michael Dossett, of Sikeston, was traveling west and struck the northbound vehicle driven by 26-year-old Christopher Russell, of Koshkonong. This caused Russell’s vehicle to overturn, ejecting him and his passenger, and th vehicle catching fire. Russell received serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center. His passenger, 20-year-old Sebastian Russell, of Koshkonong, was pronounced dead at the scene. Dossett also received serious injuries and was flown to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, TN.

