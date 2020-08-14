Road Work on Route P in Bollinger County

Route P in Bollinger and Wayne Counties will be closed as contractor crews replace the Brush Creek bridge. This section of roadway is located from Route Z in Wayne County to County Road 722 in Bollinger County. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, Aug. 17, with completion anticipated Thursday, Nov. 5. A signed detour will be in place. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

