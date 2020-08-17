August 14th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Friday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 6 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. 2 are in Johnson County, and 4 are in Union County. There are 14 new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 613 cases, 510 recoveries, and 21 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 37 (35 recoveries)

Hardin: 18 (17 recoveries)

Johnson: 75 (62 recoveries)

Massac: 43 (38 recoveries)

Pope: 11 (5 recoveries)

Pulaski: 101 (91 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 328 (262 recoveries, 20 deaths)