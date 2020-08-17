ISP investigate shooting on I-57

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 was requested to investigate a shooting that occurred on I-57 near exit 24 around 3:30 Friday morning. Initial information revealed a vehicle had been struck several times by gunfire and three occupants were injured. All three occupants are males from Cario, IL. The ages of the males are 18, 28, and 31. All three were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and no further information is available at this time. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP District 13 at 618-542-2171 (Ext: 1207). Callers can remain anonymous.

