Police pursuit ends with crash into Pulaski County home leaving 1 dead, multiple injured

One person died and multiple injuries were reported Sunday morning after a vehicle fled from police then lost control and crashed into a home around 2:30 a.m. on 328 Oak St. in Mounds, Illinois. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a 2011 Ford Fusion for a traffic violation just after 2 a.m. when the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. 20-year-old Marquan Reed, of Charleston, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other occupants – 29-year-old Desmond Greer of Wyatt, Missouri, 30-year-old Antonio Tate and 28-year-old Ronald Mitchell, both of Charleston – were listed as injured. No one has been identified as the driver of the vehicle at this time. Charges in the case are pending investigation and no further information is available at this time.

