Statement on the Passing of Former IL Governor James R. Thompson
Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider released the following statement following the passing of former Governor James R. Thompson Friday night:
“Today the Illinois Republican Party mourns the loss of a great leader in Illinois’ storied history. Governor “Big Jim” Thompson exemplified a state government that worked, treated others with legendary kindness, and created lasting positive change for Illinois over his 14 years as Governor. He helped send a corrupt Governor to jail as a prosecutor, rebuilt the state’s infrastructure, saved the White Sox, and presided over a healthy and prosperous Illinois. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jayne and his family at this time.”