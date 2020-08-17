TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO….

Officers were dispatched to Earl’s Hideaway Lounge in Sebastian, Florida on Saturday morning at approximately 1:35 a.m. due to a man causing a disturbance after the bar was closed.

27-year-old Lance Waters entered the bar at approximately 1:25 a.m. and asked the manager for a drink. When the manager advised the business was closed, Waters said he was a health inspector and threatened to shut down the business.

When the manager gave another command for the subject to leave the business, Waters continued to argue and stated his father was the Chief of Police at Palm Bay Police Department.

The manager then called the Sebastian Police Department for assistance. When officers arrived, they found Waters standing in the parking lot and yelling something towards a business employee. Waters was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest without violence.

