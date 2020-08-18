August 17th Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department confirmed 1 new COVID-19 related death in the region. The individual was a male in his 60’s from Union County. They also reported 31 new cases of COVID-19. 2 are in Alexander County, 5 are in Johnson County, 2 are in Massac County, and 22 are in Union County. There are 32 new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 644 cases, 542 recoveries, and 22 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 39 (36 recoveries)
Hardin: 18 (18 recoveries)
Johnson: 80 (66 recoveries)
Massac: 45 (39 recoveries)
Pope: 11 (7 recoveries)
Pulaski: 101 (92 recoveries, 1 death)
Union: 350 (284 recoveries, 21 deaths)