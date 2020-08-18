Driver charged with DWI, drug possession after multiple-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau

Felony charges have been filed against an East Prairie woman who allegedly concealed narcotics inside a body cavity and caused a seven-car collision Thursday morning at the intersection of South Kingshighway and William Street in Cape Girardeau. The crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. when 24-year-old Christina Teague was traveling northbound on Kingshighway and entered the left turn lane to pass vehicles stopped at a red light. She hit two of the vehicles and continued through the intersection and then hit two more vehicles that were traveling west through the intersection. That collision caused two other cars to be struck by the spinning vehicles. A witness observed Teague placing something down her pants after the crash, and Teague later “admitted to having a ‘dope pipe’ in her underwear.” She faces one count of driving while intoxicated causing serious physical injury and one count of possession of a controlled substance. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

