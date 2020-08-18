Malden man taken into custody in Dunklin County following shooting

A Malden man was arrested in Dunklin County on weapon and assault charges. The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department reports that 66-year-old Perry Handy was charged with two counts of 1st degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. These charges stem from an investigation made by the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department, after a shooting was reported in the 40000 block of State Highway 25, where two people had been shot. Handy was found inside a shed at the home alongside two children, where he fired a shotgun at an officer when asked to leave the structure. He was later taken into custody at the Dunklin County Jail with no bond. The investigation into the shooting is currently ongoing.

