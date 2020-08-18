Missouri Democrats say mail-in ballots should count if they are postmarked by Election Day. They are calling on the governor to expand his special session call and have the Legislature make the change. Under current law, election authorities must receive mail-in ballots by 7 p.m. on Election Day for the votes to count. State Representative Ashley Bland Manlove says the Trump Administration has removed 600 mail sorting machines to make it tougher for mail-in votes to count.

Governor Parson’s office says at this time, the governor has no plans to expand the special session any further.