Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Birx Visits Missouri; Praises Box-in Strategy and Discusses CDC Work in Missouri

The White House coronavirus response coordinator says Missouri is one of the 20 states she’s visited in the past six weeks, to provide guidance on COVID-19. Dr. Deborah Birx participated in a roundtable discussion with Governor Parson and Cabinet members in Jefferson City yesterday.

The “box-in” testing strategy involves testing, contact tracing, isolation, and quarantine. Missouri officials have used the strategy in long-term care facilities and other locations. State health director Dr. Randall Williams says 115-thousand tests have been conducted in Missouri long-term care facilities, using the box-in strategy.