North Farmington Road improvements continue

Road improvements are continuing on North Farmington Road in Jackson. ASA Asphalt of Cape Girardeau has completed the first phase of the project, from Donna Lane to West Independence Street (Route D), and phase two will begin at 7 a.m. today, weather permitting. The work will require the closure of North Farmington from the intersection of Oak Street to the intersection of Donna Lane. The work zone will be limited to residents living in the area, and detours will be posted. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300, visit online at www.jacksonmo.org or connect with the department on Facebook.

