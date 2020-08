Route NN in Ste. Genevieve and Perry Counties will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. This section of roadway is located from Route N in Ste. Genevieve County to Route 61 in Perry County. Work began yesterday and is anticipated to be completed Thursday, August 27th. Work takes place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

