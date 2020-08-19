Sexual predator in custody after attack at Arrowhead Lake in Illinois

A registered sexual predator is in custody after police say he attacked a woman and threatened her with a knife yesterday in Johnston City, IL. The Johnston City Police Department reported that 42-year-old Noel Kennon aggressively approached the woman around 12:15 p.m. at Arrowhead Lake. Police say Kennon wrapped his arms around the woman telling her to be quiet and that he had a knife. The woman fought back, eventually escaping Kennon. She ran back to her car and called 9-1-1. Kennon was taken into custody by Johnston City Police later in the day.

