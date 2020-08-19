Wednesday, August 19th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

In a novel bit of nautical nastiness, a Florida Woman opened the port hatch of her boat and proceeded to urinate on her husband who was asleep in the bed below. According to investigators, 48-year-old Heather Smith and her spouse “got into a verbal altercation while on their cabin cruiser at sea.”

Around 1:00 am. Sunday, cops say the 47-year-old victim was snoozing when Smith “opened the front port hatch,” which is “located in the roof of the interior cabin bedroom.” Smith then “urinated on the victim” from above. When Smith’s husband subsequently exited the cabin area, she allegedly bit him on the stomach.

The victim, cops reported, “had injuries that matched the story.” When questioned by police, Smith reportedly “admitted to biting and urinating on the victim.” She was arrested for domestic battery, a misdemeanor, and booked into the county jail.