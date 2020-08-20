Arts Council and Cape Parks & Recreation Present “Pop Up Movie Nights” – Spiderman Homecoming

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department and Foundation are hosting a pop-up movie night tomorrow. This event will be at the Shawnee Park Sports Complex. Everyone can start showing up at 8:00 p.m. The featured movie “Spiderman Homecoming” will start at 9:00 p.m. There will be previews before the movie begins. Food trucks will be on-site between 8:00 and 8:30 p.m., serving up their signature dishes. For your own safety and health, spread out at least 6 feet, and bring your own mask and hand sanitizer. More information can be found on both Arts Council and Cape Parks and Recreation social media pages and websites. Visit http://www.capearts.org/Pop Up Movie Night.aspx or CityofCape.org/MovieInthePark for detailed information.

