Aug. 19th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 25 new confirmed cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 760 confirmed cases and 56 probable cases. There are 14 new recoveries. This brings the total to 816 cases with 675 recoveries, and 6 deaths in the county. 255 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 422 are in the City of Cape, and 139 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 103 cases (88 confirmed, 15 probable), 83 recoveries, 1 death

5 new confirmed cases

3 new recoveries

Perry – 281 cases (273 confirmed, 8 probable), 237 recoveries, 4 deaths

11 new confirmed cases

5 new recoveries

Scott – 529 cases, 366 recoveries, 13 deaths

16 new cases

32 new recoveries

Stoddard – 251 cases, 224 recoveries, 9 deaths

2 new cases