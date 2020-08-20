Missouri Health Director Urging Younger Residents to Wear Masks and to Socially Distance

Missouri’s health director says it’s important to target younger residents with a specific message of the importance of wearing a mask and social distancing. State Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Director Dr. Randall Williams told Capitol reporters that he had a discussion with the White House coronavirus response coordinator this week, about the issue.

Dr. Williams says it’s crucial for 20 to 30 year-olds to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. He also says staff from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have been in St. Louis and Kansas City, helping to battle the pandemic. DHSS says Missouri has now had 70,675 confirmed COVID cases, up from 68-thousand earlier this week.