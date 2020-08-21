Media NOTE on U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge Work Zone/Closure Photo/Video Availability

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has posted a video update on the U.S. 51/U.S. 60/U.S. 62 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge maintenance work at www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. It was posted at approximately 8 p.m. yesterday evening.

The video is accompanied with a few paragraphs of information about the ongoing work.

As a reminder, the bridge remains closed to all traffic until approximately August 31, 2020. At that time, it is expected to return to one-lane traffic until sometime in October while the bridge deck and joint work continue.