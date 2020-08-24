Legislation Increasing Penalties for Witness and Victim Tampering Goes Before Missouri House
Legislation that increases penalties for witness and victim tampering will go to the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City today, after being approved by the Judiciary Committee on a 17-0 vote. Prosecutor Robert Russell testifies for the bill, saying witness and victim tampering happens across the state.
Bill Sponsor Cape Girardeau State Representative Barry Hovis served as a law enforcement officer for more than 30 years.