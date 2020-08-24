MO House gets to work today on six crime bills

The Missouri House returns to the state Capitol today to work on six crime bills. One bill would let judges decide whether 14 to 18-year-olds should be prosecuted as adults for certain crimes. Another one would remove a requirement for St. Louis police officers to live within the city. Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield says the bills do nothing to prevent crime.

A bill absent from today’s lineup is one that would let the Missouri Attorney General get involved in some St. Louis murder cases. Governor Parson expanded his special session call to urge lawmakers to pass the measure.