Southeast’s Family Weekend, Homecoming Festivities Canceled; Alternatives Being Explored

Family Weekend and Homecoming Festivities – two of Southeast Missouri State University’s signature fall traditions – are being canceled this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This follows the announcement last week that football games scheduled for both weekends were canceled as a result of the Ohio Valley Conference’s decision to postpone fall competition and championships. The University will continue to assess the environment to determine whether events associated with Family Weekend, originally scheduled Sept. 25-27, and Homecoming festivities, originally scheduled Oct. 31, can be postponed and executed in spring 2021. Additionally, a task force of University leaders will convene to determine the viability of virtual events to engage campus constituents, families of current Southeast students, alumni, donors, and others throughout the fall.

Cancelling the events and potentially moving them to the spring takes into account the federal and local safety recommendations, as well as the University’s commitment to the health, safety and well-being of students, faculty, staff and visitors.

“The challenges brought on by the pandemic are like none before faced, and in consideration of the health and safety of our community, students and their families, alumni and friends of Southeast, we are cancelling our Family Weekend and Homecoming events and will determine whether they can be rescheduled at a later time,” said Southeast President Carlos Vargas. “This decision was not made lightly; however, our focus must remain on providing a safe environment while working to minimize exposure to the virus.”

In order to determine opportunities and make recommendations to engage our students, campus community, alumni, and others this fall and throughout the year, the University has put together a Subcommittee on Virtual Engagement Events, working under the auspices of Southeast’s Emergency Response Team, which will also play a role in reimagining the potential rescheduling of Family Weekend and Homecoming in spring 2021.

As the University progresses through the fall, virtual activities are being planned for the last week of October to recognize Southeast alumni and supporters, including virtual events for the Thank A Giver (TAG) initiative and a virtual Southeast Alumni Association Awards and Recognition Ceremony for recipients of our 2020 Friends of University, Alumni Merit Award, Faculty Merit Award, and Distinguished Young Alumni Award.

“We still want to celebrate all that Southeast is, so throughout the semester we’ll be providing virtual engagement events to provide opportunities for our alumni and donors from near and far to enjoy campus, learn more about the great things Southeast is doing, and interact with the University community,” said George Gasser, director of Alumni Relations.

Information regarding these activities, fall virtual engagement events, and potential rescheduling of fall sports and events in spring 2021 will be shared in the upcoming weeks.