Galloway rolls out COVID-19 plan: “A mask requirement is our ticket to freedom”

State Auditor Nicole Galloway has rolled out a COVID-19 plan detailing what she would do if elected as Missouri’s governor. She announced the plan as Missouri closes in on 76,000 positive cases since March, including more than 1,400 coronavirus-related deaths. In her plan, Galloway says she would call for a statewide mask mandate.

Galloway would also have state Health Department data determine the threshold for when K-12 schooling can be fully in-person versus a blended model or completely online. Galloway faces Governor Mike Parson in November’s election.