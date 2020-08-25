Man charged with Malden murder now in custody

The Delta Dunklin Democrat reports that a man charged with a Saturday night murder in Malden has been arrested. 38-year-old Steven Kirkwood, of Malden, was arrested early yesterday morning. Law enforcement officers found Kirkwood in a Marston motel, where he was arrested without incident. He is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm, and he is being detained without bond. Kirkwood faces a potential life sentence in prison. At 8:52 p.m. Saturday, Malden police responded to a scene near the intersection of North Decatur and East Howard streets where officers found the body of Ryan Lehnig, of Malden. A witness who knew Kirkwood and Lehnig told police that after a brief verbal altercation at a residence on North Decatur Street, Kirkwood fired a handgun inside the house. The witness later stated the victim left the residence and was bleeding. Kirkwood left the residence soon after with an unknown white female. Lehnig was pronounced dead at 9:13 p.m. Saturday.

Like this: Like Loading...