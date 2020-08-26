Caruthersville man sentenced to 262 months in prison for role in meth conspiracy

A Caruthersville man has been sentenced to 262 months in prison for his role in a meth conspiracy. 42-year-old Willie Hollywood was arrested after officers observed him meet with a suspected drug courier in Kennett and found him to be in possession of twenty pounds of meth. Agents also seized $73,960.00 in drug proceeds as a part of the investigation, which has been forfeited. Hollywood has a criminal history which includes convictions for armed robbery, and a prior Federal conviction for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime in 2006. He has been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of meth. Hollywood was ordered to forfeit $73,960.00 in drug proceeds and will be placed on supervised release for a term of five years after the completion of his incarceration.

