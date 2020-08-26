MO works to deliver 2 million masks to schools around the state

The state is working to deliver nearly two million masks to schools around Missouri to help in the fight against COVID-19. Many Missouri districts started school this week. The state has about 918,000 K-12 public school students and each student is expected to get two masks each. Governor Parson says school administrators he has talked to are well prepared to deal with the coronavirus during the new school year.

The governor attended a sendoff Monday of 400,000 masks to schools in St. Charles and St. Louis Counties.