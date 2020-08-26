U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge is Open to One-lane Traffic

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has reopened the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge to one-lane traffic a day earlier than expected- six days ahead of schedule. One-lane traffic resumed about 4 p.m. yesterday.

The bridge was expected to reopen this afternoon, but a contractor completed roadway and levee maintenance work on a 2-mile section of the Kentucky approach today. The U.S. 51 Ohio River Bridge continues to have one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal and an 8 ft., 6 inch load width restriction.