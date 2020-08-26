Wednesday, August 26th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Detroit woman was declared dead and shipped off to a funeral home — only for shocked workers to discover she was still alive. The woman, who was not identified, was sent to the Funeral Home by her family after she was found unresponsive in her apartment and declared dead after Paramedics failed to resuscitate her.

That’s when workers at the mortuary made the startling discovery — she was still breathing. “While it is our practice not to comment on open investigations, we can confirm that on Sunday, August 23rd, 2020, we received a call to pick up a Southfield woman who was deceased,” the funeral home said in a statement to ABC.

“Upon arrival at the funeral home, our staff confirmed she was breathing and called EMS.” The woman was transported to Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit, which declined to release any information.