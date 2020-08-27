FDA signs off on saliva-based COVID-19 test developed by Washington University

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has signed off on a saliva-based COVID-19 test made by Washington University in St. Louis. During a Capitol press conference, Governor Parson calls the development a game-changer.

The testing allows people to collect their own saliva samples, unlike nasal and throat swab tests that require the work of healthcare employees. It also frees up a shortage of certain lab supplies required to process samples – ultimately saving some money.