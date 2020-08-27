Parson pleased with House passing 5 of 7 crime fighting bills

The Missouri House did not pass two of seven bills the governor wanted as part of his special session call to address the state’s violent crime rate. During a press briefing yesterday, Governor Parson said that he was still pleased about the bills that did pass.

A controversial bill that did not pass would let judges decide whether juveniles 16 to 18 years old should be prosecuted as adults and possibly go to prison for certain crimes committed with weapons. The other would give the Missouri Attorney General the power to get involved in some St. Louis murder cases. The bills head to the Senate for consideration.