The Friends of Saint Francis Golf Tournament Benefits Local, Hungry Children

The Friends of Saint Francis Golf Tournament was held on August 14, 2020, at the world-class Dalhousie Golf Club. The turnout for this four-person scramble included 160 golfers and 35 volunteers. More than $110,000 were raised this year for community efforts to feed hungry children in the area. These efforts cover the costs for the Summer Tiger Bites Feeding Program, which provides groceries to Jefferson Elementary School families, and the backpack program during the school year.

Winners of the morning championship flight were sponsored by Interior Plus. Team members included Matt Porch, Todd Obergoenner, Tim Porch, and Blake McDowell. Winners of the morning “A” flight were sponsored by Southern Bank. Team members included Brian Rivenburgh, Justin Keen, Todd Lumsden, and Zane McClard. Winners of the morning “B” flight were sponsored by GreenPages Technology Solutions. Team members included Brian Hulshof, Travis Demarest, Andrew Unverferth, and Pat Elfrink.

Winners of the afternoon front nine division were sponsored by Cape Radiology Group – Team Two. Team members included Ian Soutar, Corrine Soutar, Rob Younghouse, and Ashley Younghouse. Winners of the afternoon back nine division were sponsored by Presort Inc. Team members included Jeromy Fritz, Hunter Fritz, Bill Claxton, and Dave Gansmann.

For more information about The Friends of Saint Francis, call 573-331-5791 or visit foundation.sfmc.net.