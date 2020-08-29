Trading Post – August 29

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

BF Goodrich radial tire – never used – $200

Drum equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543

————–

Buying: 28 in wooden door – ph #: 579-4100

————–

Recliner couch & reclining chair – FREE – ph #: 335-3285

————–

AR10 rifle – ph #: 450-1862

————–

Buying: Stihl tiller – ph #: 667-5540

————–

Camping tent – holds 4-5 people – $25

Dining canopy – $20

Quilting frame – ph #: 481-8140

————–

Makarov pistols – $300 each – ph #: 450-2207

————–

Moving Sale – 1106 Lake Wood Dr. – Jackson

————–

Kitchen cabinets

Storm windows

Rough cut lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611

————–

14 hp Vanguard engine – $300 – ph #: 837-9005

————–

Guitar

Buying: pickup – ph #: 573-282-2268

————–

7 Office chairs – $25 all

Computer/printer equipment

Various office items – ph #: 573-382-0512

————–

Thomas paint sprayer pump – $10 – ph #: 573-450-9172

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: