Cape PD investigating shots fired Tuesday night on South Ellis Street

Police are investigating a report of multiple shots fired early Tuesday evening near the intersection of College and South Ellis streets in Cape Girardeau. The incident occurred just before 8 p.m., and evidence was secured by officers who responded to the area. The suspects and suspect vehicles had already fled the scene by the time officers arrived. The victims who were shot at fled also and have not come forward. Video footage shows two subjects walking toward the pedestrian bridge over Highway 74 shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday as a black SUV enters the frame. Over the course of about 30 seconds, two subjects are seen exiting the vehicle with their arms extended and pointed toward the two pedestrians, followed by more than a dozen bangs. The two subjects then re-enter the vehicle, and as they exit the frame, a second series of bangs can be heard in the video. The matter remains under investigation and police are encouraging anyone with any information about the incident to come forward. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

