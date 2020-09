Weekend Aug. 28th – 30th Cape County COVID Update

This weekend, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 47 new confirmed cases and 5 new probable cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 941 confirmed cases and 61 probable cases. There are 5 new recoveries. This brings the total to 1,002 cases with 772 recoveries, and 8 deaths in the county. 297 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 533 are in the City of Cape, and 172 are in Jackson.

Friday reports, none for Saturday/Sunday:

Bollinger – 142 cases (119 confirmed, 19 probable), 94 recoveries, 1 death

6 new confirmed cases

2 new probable cases

Perry – 390 cases (373 confirmed, 17 probable), 292 recoveries, 4 deaths

44 new confirmed cases

6 new probable cases

16 new recoveries

Scott – 619 cases, 478 recoveries, 14 deaths

1 new death

9 new cases

12 new recoveries

Stoddard – 310 cases, 242 recoveries, 10 deaths

8 new cases

5 new recoveries