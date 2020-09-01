City of Cape Labor Day Observed

Many City offices are closed Monday, Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day. The Council meeting has been rescheduled to Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. Monday’s trash/recycling route will run on Tuesday. Tuesdays trash/recycling route will run on Wednesday. All other routes remain the same.

Customer Service is normally open to the public Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 401 Independence Street. You can also call by phone 573-339-6322, email staff, or submit comments or inquiries online. Public safety and infrastructure services run 24 hours per day, every day regardless of holidays and inclement weather. Recreation facilities will keep independent schedules.

Recreation Hours for Labor Day, Sept. 7

Cape Splash – 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Last day of season)

Central Pool – Normal Hours

Shawnee Park Center – Normal Hours

Jaycee Golf Course – Normal Hours

Osage Centre – Normal Hours (office closed)

A.C. Brase Arena – Closed

SportsPlex – Closed

Fitness Classes – No regular class times (special Labor Day class TBA)

Remaining 2020 Observed Holidays, Service Impact

During holiday weeks, there will be no Wednesday special pickups.

The solid waste and recycling routes will be run as follows:

Labor Day — Monday, September 7

Council meeting rescheduled to Sept. 8.

Monday’s trash/recycling route will be run on Tuesday. Tuesdays trash/recycling route will be run on Wednesday. All other routes remain the same.

All routes remain the same.

Both Thursday and Friday’s trash and recycling routes will be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 25

Thursday’s trash/recycling route will be run on Wednesday, Friday’s routes will be run on Thursday. All other routes remain the same.

