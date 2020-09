NB I-55 in New Madrid County will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. This section of roadway is located from mile marker 49 to mile marker 52, north of New Madrid. Weather permitting, work will take place Thursday, Sept. 3 through Friday, Sept. 4 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Like this: Like Loading...