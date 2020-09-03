Guilty verdict returned felon possession of a firearm

A Kewanee man has been found guilty after a 2-day trial. 37-year-old David Wood is guilty of felon in possession of a firearm. The testimony in the case established that Wood had been in possession of at least one firearm during August and September 2019. Wood’s sentencing has been set for December 1, 2020. He faces a maximum of ten years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine. This case was investigated by the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

