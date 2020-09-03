NB & SB I-55 road work in New Madrid County

Contractor crews will soon begin work to improve northbound and southbound Interstate 55 in New Madrid County. The project includes pavement repairs from mile marker 32 at Portageville to mile marker 45, at New Madrid. Weather permitting, work will take place Thursday, Sept. 10 through Saturday, Sept. 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Improvements will be completed in various locations on I-55, and motorists should anticipate a lane reduction with a 16-foot width restriction within each work zone.

